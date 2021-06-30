The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

While Team Flash still has its hands full with what remains of the seventh season, there is actually some casting news to report that doesn't involve favorite cast members leaving (Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh). On Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker will be joining Grant Gustin have closed new deals with series producer Warner Bros. Television. While the announcement may be good in the short term, could such a major resigning for a single season be a sign that season 8 could be the long-running series' swan song, matching Arrow? Stay tuned…

And since we're discussing The Flash anyway, here's an early look at next week's episode "P.O.W."- with David Ramsey's John Diggle joining Team Flash to help with their Godspeed problem:

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 "P.O.W.": DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.