The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.

"Last night with the fam celebrating our Starlight's birthday 🥳 💫 ….. and who knew [Jensen Ackles] could harmonize!!! He loves this song! 😂 #pipes," Alonso wrote- though based on the video you're about to see, we can't shake the feeling that the caption might've been dripping with sarcasm (maybe):

As we referenced earlier, it was announced on Friday that Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) would be joining the cast in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess. Earlier, viewers learned that Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) are also joining the upcoming season as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood to talk all things The Boys, Kripke offered a production update (as of the time of the interview) as well as what his goals are for the third season and a teaser about the series opener.

On Where Season 3 Production Stands: "We're in the middle of shooting. We're just over the halfway point by a couple of weeks. So, full-on production. It's all happening. I went through the quarantine and was on set for about three-and-a-half weeks, just in the beginning, to get everybody off and running. But since then I've been here [in L.A.]."

Expect America & Being An American to Be Key Season Themes: "We've been certainly a political and satirical show. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also through that the recent history of the United States… We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we're righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth.

A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn't just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he's been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, we're able to explore a lot of the history of the country, really.

I'd say in previous seasons the boogeyman for you to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you.' And now it's sort of metastasized into, I think, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you.' And that's scary to me, how politics are turning us on each other. So, we want to explore what it means to be in America, really."

Viewers Should Expect "Something Nobody Has Ever Seen Before" in S03E01: "Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done. Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

