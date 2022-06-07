Beavis and Butt-Head Remasters Will Feature Original Music Videos

With the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe marking the second return for the iconic duo from Mike Judge, fans of the original series will have another reason to rejoice as the remastered versions of the original MTV series will also feature the original music videos to Paramount+, according to Consequence. The duo originally made their debut in the cable network's animated variety series Liquid Television. The popularity of the Beavis and Butt-head short "Frog Baseball" spawned the spinoff that premiered in 1993, and ran for seven seasons.

During Beavis and Butthead's original run from 1993 to 1997, the teenage delinquents always got into trouble from their hijinks and demonstrated their ineptitude in their more "adult" activities: constantly hitting on women and trying to score beer. Judge voiced the duo along with most of the male auxiliary characters including their neighbor Tom Anderson (same voice used for Fox's King of the Hill), and school faculty in Coach Buzzcut, Mr. Van Driessen, Principal McVicker, and more. The series' success also spawned another MTV spinoff for the duo's much smarter female classmate Daria Morgendorffer, played by Tracy Grandstaff. During the breaks of Beavis and Butthead episodes, the duo would make fun of the contemporary music videos of the time when the network prioritized them within their rotation.

The duo's first feature in 1996's Beavis and Butt-head Do America, which also starred Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Cloris Leachman, and Robert Stack, was a more standard narrative without the music videos, but did have a soundtrack anchored by the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rob Zombie, and more. There was a revival eighth season for MTV in 2011 that continued the misadventures but abandoned the music videos in favor of the more reality-natured programming like Real World. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which also features the voices of Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang, premieres on June 23rd on Paramount+.