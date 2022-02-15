South Park & Beavis and Butt-Head: Paramount+ Announces Major Plans

On Tuesday, Paramount+ had some major news to share with fans of Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park and Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. Beginning in 2025, the streamer will be the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. And later this year, the long-running animated series' expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets. And then starting with Season 27 in 2024, new episodes will make their streaming debut exclusively on the streamer (both in the U.S. and globally). As for what's on the horizon for viewers, South Park fans can expect two new streaming "events" this year on Paramount+ (with two premiering every year through 2027). And Beavis and Butt-Head fans won't be walking away empty-handed, either. First, the previously-announced film has a title (Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe) and a description (see below). In addition, a new season of the animated classic is on the way as are over 200 remastered episodes that will also stream exclusively on the service.

"'South Park' and 'Beavis and Butt-Head' are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home," said Chris McCarthy, CCO, unscripted entertainment & adult animation for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event. "By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS' treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning." Here's a look at how it all break down:

"South Park" 2021-2027 Timeline:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.

"Beavis and Butt-Head" 2022 Timeline:

2022: The film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will premiere: "In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a "creative" judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don't score."

2022: A new season of the animated series will debut, along with the full library of 200+ classic remastered episodes.