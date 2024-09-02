Posted in: TV | Tagged: beetlejuice, cartoons, Tubi

Beetlejuice: Tubi Streaming All 4 Seasons of Animated Series for Free

The animated Beetlejuice series is back, but you don't need to say its name three times to see it because it's streaming for free on Tubi.

Got the hots for the ghost with the most? Need your fill of that pesky poltergeist before the hotly anticipated sequel hits? No need to say it three times – Tubi has your back (no strings attached). The animated Beetlejuice series is free to stream on Tubi, just in time for the best season of the year – spooky season.

What's that? You're not familiar with this late 1980/early 1990s nightmare fueled after-school cartoon for only the most strange and unusual children? No sweat, I'm about to take you on an adventure that puts your favorite poltergeist in only the strangest situations, like on a game show in the Neitherworld, or petsitting, or becoming a middle school girl forced to fit in with the other catty schoolgirls?

Developed by Tim Burton and written by Patsy Cameron and Tedd Anasti, this show gets weird and unhinged and arguably shows its age at times, but honestly, it's all par for the course for a show about Beetlejuice. At the center of this show is his totally-not-creepy bestie relationship with Lydia Deets, who, yes, is 12 years old.

But instead of going to any of the places that the movie did, it pairs them as misfit best friends, with him dragging her on adventures in the Neitherworld (aka his home where Beetlejuice is still a scumbag pest supreme) or Beetlejuice helping Lydia with mundane tasks in the "other world," which all inevitably go sideways in the most disgusting and wacky of ways.

The animated Beetlejuice may not share much (or anything) in common with the namesake's movies beyond names, but it does have something that's unique to this version of the 'Juice: Heart. It may be an unhinged, weird, gross, wacky vintage cartoon, but it takes familiar characters and weaves stories of friendship and bonds that go beyond the realm of reality (and sense) to create a fun cartoon that's just a little off-kilter. Think of it as "My Little Pony" for all the goth girlies.

All four seasons of the animated Beetlejuice are available to stream now on Tubi – free with ads.

