Best Medicine: Check Out Our S01E06 "Eyewitness Blues" Preview

Martin tackles a serious case of the blues in tonight's episode of FOX's Josh Charles-starring Best Medicine, S01E06: "Eyewitness Blues."

Article Summary Martin investigates a mysterious case of a local man turning blue at Port Wenn's blueberry festival.

Aunt Sarah's worsening health adds new worries as the town prepares for the annual festivities.

Sheriff Mark faces unexpected consequences tied to his vision issues and personal history.

Louisa is determined to nab a win in the competitive pie contest, stirring up small-town drama.

Things are about to get very blue around Port Wenn on this week's episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine – and that's a good thing. In S01E06: "Eyewitness Blues," the town readies for the annual blueberry festival – while Martin (Charles) deals with a man who may have a much more serious reason for turning blue than too many blueberries and concerns over Aunt Sarah's (Annie Potts) health. And that's just the tip of the iceberg with this week's episode – here's our look at what's ahead tonight (along with some fun extras):

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 6 "Eyewitness Blues" Preview

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 6 "Eyewitness Blues" – On the eve of Port Wenn's annual blueberry festival, Martin treats a local man who has apparently become blue from eating too many blueberries. Also, Martin is disturbed by Aunt Sarah's lack of attention to her health, Mark faces the repercussions when his vision issues may stem from his sexual history, and Louisa is determined to win the pie competition.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

