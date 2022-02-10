Better Call Saul Returns This April: Details, Preview Images & More

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul is making it official. The sixth and final season of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff will kick off its final run with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. the 13-episode extended season will be split into two parts, with the final six episodes set to begin airing on July 11. But that's not all! We also have three official preview images to pass along, as well as a new "Gene"-focused teaser. We also get first-looks at the six-part animated series Slippin' Jimmy and the six-episode Seehorn-starring Cooper's Bar, as well as details on the return of The Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series with a new round of "lessons":

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

And here's a new teaser featuring "Gene" covering his tracks:

Slippin' Jimmy: The six-part animated series from the world of Better Call Saul, follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist. Premiering on AMC's digital platforms this spring, the series is produced by Rick and Morty animators Starburns and written by Better Call Saul writers Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee. Voice talent includes Chi McBride, Laraine Newman, and Sean Giambrone, among others.

Cooper's Bar: Led by Better Call Saul's Seehorn, the six-episode digital series follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly), and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn, who serves as an executive producer and directs on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive — "the biggest dick in Hollywood" — who's a regular at Cooper's makeshift watering hole. Casey Washington, David Conolly, and Kila Kitu also star in the series, which was created by Conolly, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, Mustillo, and Seehorn. Evan Shapiro and Alfredo de Villa are executive producers, with the series debuting on AMC's digital platforms this spring.

Better Call Saul's Employee Training Video Series: Set to return this summer, the series will teach viewers how to make commercials the Better Call Saul way. The videos will feature cameos from Better Call Saul characters and be penned by Better Call Saul writer Ariel Levine.