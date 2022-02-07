Better Call Saul S06: These Boots Are Made for Stalking; April Return?

Fans have been hanging onto any clue they can get ahold of when it comes to when Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul will be returning for its final run. But that changed in a big way with the release of a teaser for the Bob Odenkirk (aka Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) & Rhea Seehorn (aka Kim Wexler)-starring "Breaking Bad" prequel earlier today in the form of a brief but important teaser. First, we have Daniel Moncada & Luis Moncada's Leonel & Marco Salamanca inspecting what's left of what went down with that failed attempt on Lalo's (Tony Dalton) life. But the teaser also asks viewers to mark their calendars- but they didn't offer a date. But they did offer what we think was a ten-ton clue as to when the series will arrive. Check out our theory and the teaser after the jump:

Now here's a look at the first teaser for the return of AMC's Better Call Saul for its sixth and final season, with the "D" and "R" clues having us leaning towards a return on Monday, April 18th:

Speaking with Variety about her upcoming short-form digital series Cooper's Bar for AMC (not connected to BCS) at the beginning of November 2021, Seehorn couldn't (and probably wouldn't) offer much in terms of the show's "deep dark secrets" on either side of the camera (though Schnauz confirmed at the end of October that Episode 610 was being worked on & that the final season will have a mix of new and returning directors). But she did say that co-star Odenkirk was "doing amazing" and as for the scripts that she's been reading? Well, we'll leave it to Seehorn to end things with a ten-ton teasing mic drop: "Whether I'm in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It's going to blow people's minds. I can't wait for it to come out." Then later in the month, Dalton had a tease or two to offer fans. While speaking with Collider to promote his turn in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne, Dalton was asked what he could offer about the final season's scripts. Though much like Seehorn, there wasn't much that Dalton could offer with regards to specifics but he did say that he was "very excited" about what he's read so far. "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control," Dalton teased about the final scripts for Gilligan and Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series.