Better Call Saul Season 6 Writers "Breaking Episode 8" & More

While there's still no word on when filming will begin on the 13 episodes comprising the sixth and final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, that doesn't mean it's too early for updates and some broader theme conversations about what fans can expect as the Breaking Bad prequel series prepares to hand off the narrative baton to the original series. That's exactly what happened when series star Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) checked in as a guest on Inside The Gilliverse with series writer, director, and EP Thomas Schnauz and Music Gear Network's Eric Broadbent.

Over the course of approximately an hour, Seehorn offers her thoughts (when she can) on a wide variety of topics, from what it feels like returning to work post-COVID production delays to what she's expecting from both Kim and the final season. Our biggest takeaway? Schnauz first saying that the writers' room was done with the final season's 7th episodes before correcting himself by saying that they were "breaking episode eight." Other topics that were covered included how Seehorn's on-set relationship with Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) has changed over the course of five seasons, and how Jimmy and Kim would've influenced each other if they knew each other when they were younger. In addition, the three discuss the use of "pocket dialogue," if Jimmy and Kim will ever say "I love you" before the series ends (yup, they haven't yet), and if there any traits that Kim has that Seehorn has adopted in her own life.

Last month, series co-creator Peter Gould didn't sound optimistic about meeting their end-of-the-year production start during Deadline Hollywood's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual panel: "We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in." Though Sony TV is doing "everything humanly possible" to get production and filming back up and running, Gould is trying to keep expectations more grounded and realistic: "I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately."