Better Call Saul Teaser Fast-Forwards to Its "Breaking Bad" Beginnings

With Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returning this April for the first of its two-part sixth & final season before officially shuffling off AMC's programming coil, the cabler is giving fans a chance to fast forward to the beginning. In the following newest teaser for the five-week Breaking Bad marathon, we see the familiar scene of "Gene" (Odenkirk) popping in the VHS tape before a montage of how "Gene" got to be where he is in his post-Better Call Saul days. And the best part? Our trip down memory lane begins this afternoon with Season 1 at 4 pm ET. Following that, we have Season 2: March 26, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; Season 3: April 2, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; and Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser, followed by what's still to come with the return of AMC's Better Call Saul:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.