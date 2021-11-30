Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Wraps Production on His Final Episode

While Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz has probably been our best source with direct & to-the-point updates on the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series, this month has brought back some familiar faces to offer their two cents on what's to come. Previously, we had Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) telling us how "insane" the final season will be and how it will "blow people's minds." Then last week, Tony Dalton aka Lalo Salamanca wanted fans to know that what he's read so far is "out of control." But leave it to Schnauz to drop us some important production news to mark his comeback. Retweeting New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's tweet about how well film & television productions have been doing in the state, Schanuz confirmed that he was "leaving the great state of New Mexico" on Tuesday after wrapping production on his final episode of Better Call Saul but that his experience has always been a positive one over the years working within the state.

In a previous interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Two highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season: "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more or less Lalo to come.

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much of Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding When to Bring Lalo Onto the Series & How Much of Him We Can Expect in Season 6: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."