Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E01 Images: Bunbury, Winnick, Ackles & More

With the season premiere of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails set to hit our screens this Wednesday, we've got a major update to our preview of the first two episodes of the Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring series. And while things may have gotten to a certain level of calm between seasons, it's pretty clear from what you're about to see that there are definitely some not-so-"Sunny" skies ahead for our heroes. Here's a look at the official preview images & overview for S03E01 "Do You Love An Apple," followed by an official overview of S03E02 "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep":

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 1 "Do You Love An Apple": It's been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that's about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker and the new sheriff in town, Beau, partnering up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose. A mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt. Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 2 "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep": Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled "reformed" realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker, and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau's daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined?

In the first preview clip, Cassie (Bunbury) and Beau (Ackles) follow a lead on a dead hiker that takes them to Sunny Barnes (McEntire) and her backcountry guide business. Following that, Beau and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) are talking about movie night (and more) as they head to an investigation site… just as a new clue falls into their laps:

"She's a mama bear that you don't cross," showrunner Elwood Reid teased about McEntire's big bad. "What's going to be fun is seeing how far she'll go to defend her family. She's got a bit of an edge and some darkness to her. But if you squint, you can justify some of the stuff she's going to be doing." Outside of that, viewers can also expect more one-and-done, single-episode cases for Jenny and Beau. But for those of you seeing some sparks between the two already? For the sake of Ackles' long-term future on the series, here's hoping Jenny and Beau just remain friends. "One thing you have to be careful with on 'Big Sky' is the minute somebody gets close, they end up getting killed. The actors get very nervous like, 'If we fall in love and we start having an affair, are you going to kill us off?'" It's always a risk in big-sky country," Reid added.

Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.