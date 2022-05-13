Big Sky S02 Finale Images: Will Jensen Ackles Go Ryan Phillippe Route?

Along with Amazon's The Boys, The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and the newly-greenlighted Supernatural prequel spinoff series The Winchesters, Jensen Ackles can now add ABC's Big Sky to his resume. In a move that we have to give the series a ton of credit for considering how quiet they kept it, Ackles will be joining Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as Beau Arlen, described as a "confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas" who takes over temporarily as Sheriff as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). And from what we saw in the teaser that was released as well as these preview images, he's going to be making the most of his time on the show. But just one thing? As much as the overview reads that Beau "may just stick around for a while"? Yeah, well, we were also sold on the idea that Ryan Phillippe would be on for more than one episode so take that for what it's worth. Or what if it's the opposite? What if Ackles' Beau is actually a "big bad" sent in to clean up the season's mess? We'll know soon enough…

Here's a look at the official preview images, promo & overview for the season finale "Catch a Few Fish":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 "Catch a Few Fish": In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.