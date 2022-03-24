Big Sky S02E13 Preview Images; S02E14 & S02E15 Overviews Released

Well, unless there's another twin stashed away somewhere or some Syndicate cloning experiment that Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) has been running, it's pretty safe to say that the Ronald (Brian Geraghty) chapter of Cassie's (Kylie Bunbury) story is officially closed- though there are clearly some "loose ends" still on the loose in the episodes remaining this season of ABC's Big Sky. And speaking of Wolf, it looks like the Syndicate has some "concerns" they need to address with him- and they prefer a "captive audience." But even as Cassie looks for some downtime, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) learns she's not alone when it comes to her suspicions about Travis (Logan Marshall-Green). And that doesn't even scratch the surface of what you're about to see, because this is an extra special preview. Along with a look at the preview images & overview for tonight's episode "The Shipping News," we also have overviews for S02E14 "Dead Man's Float" (March 31st) and S02E15 "This Will Not Be Forgiven" (April 7th). And let's just say that if you're looking for clues to how all of this may (or may not) tie together by season's end, you'll want to check them out (but tread carefully to avoid any unexpected minor spoilers for the episodes preceding an overview):

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 13 "The Shipping News": The kids may be free from the trouble they caused, but the Bhullars' reign continues as Jenny finds herself frustratingly stuck one step behind their crew's every move and Travis struggles to maintain the balancing act of his two lives. Elsewhere, Cassie reels from her final interaction with Ronald and decides to take some time off; meanwhile, the syndicate bares its teeth at Wolf.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 "Dead Man's Float": As Jenny urgently attempts to prove the Bhullars are involved in the drug-related death of a teenager, her suspicions about Travis continue to grow, putting their relationship on thin ice. Meanwhile, Veer discloses the real reason behind his visit to Montana, and a surprise visitor resurfaces strong feelings from Lindor's past. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15 "This Will Not Be Forgiven": With her life on the line, Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back; but as she closes in on the family, Veer questions his children's ability to lead and makes a major personnel decision that will change everything. Meanwhile, a grieving father tears up the town over his son's death; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering just how Lindor might factor into it.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.