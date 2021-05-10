Big Sky Season 1 Episode 15 Preview: High Noon at Kleinsassers Ranch

It was a pretty good week last week for fans of ABC's Big Sky, with the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring David E. Kelley series getting a green light for a second season- with The Chi and The Bridge executive producer Elwood Reid serving as showrunner (with Kelley still executive-producing). This week looks to be a good one, too- just not for Jenny (Winnick), Cassie (Bunbury), Gil (Carlos Gomez), and Rosie (Michelle Veintimilla) heading for a standoff with the Kleinsassers while Ronald's (Brian Geraghty) twisted plans are coming back to haunt him. Written by Reid and Dominique Holmes, and directed by Alonso Alvarez, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Bitter Roots":

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 15 "Bitter Roots" When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch. But this team is tough and even the strongest family trees can fall.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 1×15 Promo "Bitter Roots" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RACmDnqya2o)

Levine's Horst Kleinsasser has run the ranching empire for decades with petty ruthlessness, buying up failing ranches, making deals, expanding his grip on the small, rural Lochsa County. He's set up his children to compete and screw each other over. This once-powerful man has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children. Schmid's John Wayne Kleinsasser is second-born and angry- the sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father's illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.

Forbes' Margaret is the matriarch of the family, a seemingly picture-perfect ranch wife who knows her place, likes to bake, and loves all of her children equally- but scratch the surface and there's real steel beneath. Robertson's daughter Cheyenne Kleinsasser used to be "Daddy's girl," but that ended when she grew up, ran off, and made some poor life choices. Her brothers don't weigh her opinion at all, brushing aside her ideas for the ranch as feminine nonsense. Raymond-James' first-born son Blake Kleinsasser turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He's smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch. Dorsey's younger son Rand Kleinsasser is wiry, smart, and quiet with a coiled intensity. He loves his mother and hates her in equal parts- and still tormented by buried secrets.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.