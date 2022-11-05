Big Sky Season 3 Ep. 8 Promo; Ackles Does Decent Reba Impersonation

Once again, ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails knows how to go into a break with a serious cliffhanger. Thankfully, it's only a week and not a midseason or season break… though can you imagine what those are going to be like? That means we have some time to share some fun before we pass along the promo for S03E08 "Duck Hunting," so how about a clip of Ackles sharing a fun on-set blooper moment with McEntire on the first day of the two working together? What if we told you it also includes Ackles throwing in a McEntire impersonation at us?

Here's a look at the clip from Hollywood Outbreak where Ackles shares his first-scene experience with McEntire:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 "Duck Hunting" Preview

With the series taking a week off for a much-needed breather (because there's only so much the armrests of my chair can take from my fingers digging into it), we don't have an official overview or preview images yet for S03E08 "Duck Hunting," but we do have a promo that teases just how much more twisty (and deadly) the lies & cover-ups are getting as dangers begin hitting way too close to home:

Here's a Look at Who's Who & What's What

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.