Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Bill Maher, golden globes

Bill Maher Claims Hollywood Awards Too "Woke"; Loses to Ricky Gervais

Ahead of Ricky Gervais' big win, Bill Maher shared that he doesn't win awards because he speaks his mind, and Hollywood doesn't like that.

Two days after the final credits rolled on the 2026 Golden Globes, we weren't expecting to be covering what went down with Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. And if we were going to cover it, we thought it would have something to do with what actor and comedian Wanda Sykes had to say regarding the winner, Ricky Gervais, and her accepting the award on behalf of God and the trans community (more on that below). It turns out fellow nominee Bill Maher has an issue with the Golden Globes – and not just this year's ceremony. During the latest edition of his podcast Club Random (recorded before the Golden Globes), Maher and his guest, actor Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), discussed awards season and how you prepare for it in terms of losing.

"Sweetheart, I've been nominated for 33 Emmys [actually, 41 nominations], and they would never give it to me," Maher claimed at one point. "That's not a gag number. That's a real number. It's crazy." Maher would go on to win an Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Informational Series or Special as the executive producer of "Vice." This year's edition of the Golden Globes marks Maher's first nomination. "Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said," Maher continued, adding, "I speak freely, and this woke town fucking hates that. And that's okay. I've made my peace with that. So I know how this goes. This is not something I would ever … I have good standing. If I win this by some miracle, to go what people always say, 'I can't believe it, I'm shocked.' I really should be shocked." It should be noted that Gervais would go on to win the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, with Gervais not exactly known for having a "woke" reputation.

Sykes definitely grabbed our attention when it was time for her to take the stage to present on Sunday night during the Golden Globes. Noting that there were a lot of people out there who were "pissed off because a queer Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys," Sykes had a message for the nominees for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. For example, Sykes said that they would like to see a little less Maher, that Kevin Hart needs therapy for wanting this award so badly, and that Kumail Nanjiani proved that you can be "jacked" and still be funny. But it was what Sykes had to say regarding Gervais, who was nominated for his special Ricky Gervais: Mortality, that got some attention.

"Rick Gervais, I love you… for not being here," Sykes said, getting laughter from the audience. "No, I love you, Ricky, but because, if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. And you're gonna thank God… and the trans community. Ooooh, Ricky!" Before reading Gervais as the winner, Sykes said, "Teyonna [Taylor], can I borrow your speech? Ricky Gervais… because he would like to thank God and the trans community." From there, Sykes noted officially that Gervais couldn't be there and that they were accepting it on his behalf.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!