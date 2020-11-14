Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman & The Greatness That Was AHS 1984

While American Horror Story fans were deprived of a season this fall because of the COVID pandemic, the next year promises to bring not just the eagerly-anticipated tenth season of FX's horror anthology series but also the 16-episode, stand-alone episodes spinoff, American Horror Stories (exclusively on FX on Hulu). This week, that future started looking brighter (or many we should go with "darker" considering) with Murphy releasing the key art for both AHS and AHStories– fueling speculation that filming was getting ready to be unleashed.

In fact, in all the excitement of this week, we almost forgot that AHS: 1984 had landed on Netflix- thankfully, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Gus Kentworthy didn't forget. Here's a look at what the three posted today to mark the occasion- and to prove once again why the season deserved our top ranking.

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then this week, we were gifted new key art (along with American Horror Stories key art, mentioned earlier) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon).

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."