McFarlane Toys Debuts New Batman DC Super Powers Gold Label 3-Pack

Step into the growing Retro DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new Super Power Batman 3-Pack set has arrived

The set features Batman with a black and yellow batsuit and includes Batwing and Whirlybat vehicles.

Each collectible in the pack boasts a matching black and yellow theme and detailed articulation.

Coming July 2024, the retro-inspired set is perfect for collectors, priced at $49.99.

Batman is ready to take on the criminals of Gotham once more and this time with a few more bat gadgets by his side. McFarlane Toys has just unveiled that a brand new Super Power Retro 3-Pack is on the way. Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, this special edition Gold Label release brings back the Dark Knight in his black and yellow batsuit. It will be a breeze to travel across Gotham with this set as new Batwing, and Whirly Bat vehicles are also included. Each vehicle will feature a new deco, matching the black and yellow batsuit. All of the vintage glory of the DC Comics Super Powers returns with this fun set that easily gives Batman fans a nice start to kick off their own Batcave. Caped Crusader collectors will be able to snag up this McFarlane Gold Label beauty only at Amazon Exclusive and for $49.99 with a July 2024 release.

Batman with Batwing and Whirlybat (Gold Label) 3-Pack

"BATMAN: – As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman!"

Product Features:

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS™ line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains

Compatible vehicles to complement new and vintage DC SUPER POWERS™ action figures

Batman 4.5″ scale DC SUPER POWERS™ figures with articulation

The Batwing comes with moving front pincer claw, foldable wings, and a cockpit that opens when you press the Bat symbol

The WHIRLYBAT™ features free-spinning rotor blades and tail rotor

Showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging

