God Loki Saves the Timeline with Hot Toys Newest 1/6 Scale Figure

Return to the events of Loki Season 2 as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure with the savior of the Sacred Timeline

Article Summary Hot Toys releases 1/6 scale figure of God Loki from Marvel's Loki Season 2.

Limited edition Artisan Editor with realistic hair and standard figure available.

Features include screen-accurate costume, rolling eyeballs, and magnetic helmet.

Available for pre-order soon at Sideshow Collectibles, launching Q4 2025 - Q1 2026.

At long last, the savior of the Sacred Timeline has arrived with God Loki making his presence known with Hot Toys. Coming to life from Marvel Studios Loki (Season 2), the God of Mischief, has accepted his fate to save the multiverse. A new tree of time has formed as Loki takes up the role of the God of Stories, and now fans can bring him home. This impressive 1/6 scale figure will have two options offered by Hot Toys with a standard and an Artisan Edition, which features hair implantation in that design. However, both figures are incredible, and they capture the legendary role that Tom Hiddleston has brought to life over the years.

Loki will feature a screen-accurate outfit, featuring his horned helmet, and green robes, and will even get his own golden throne. On top of that, Hot Toys has included a rolling eyeballs feature, as well as a themed backdrop, threads of time accessories, and magic effects. As for the Artisan Edition, his flowing realistic hair is the only difference, and that version of God Loki will be limited to only 2,500 pieces. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will go live shortly through Sideshow Collectibles with a Q4 2025 – Q1 2026 release.

Hot Toys Debuts New 1/6th Scale God Loki Figure

"God of mischief, lies…and stories! In the finale of Loki season 2, Loki brings about a significant change as he destroyed the Temporal Loom and saved all the branched timelines. Transforming into a living Temporal Loom for the Sacred Timeline, Loki becomes a brand-new god and is now integral to the stability of the entire multiverse."

"With meticulous attention to detail, the 1/6th scale God Loki collectible figure based on Loki (Season 2) live-action series, showcases Loki's latest appearance and powerful presence. From the screen-accurate costume to the intricate sculpting of his features, every aspect has been carefully crafted to reflect his elevated status and the responsibilities he now carries."

"Exquisitely crafted based on the screen appearance of Tom Hiddleston as God Loki in the finale, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs. The fabric costume has been finely tailored to match Loki's on-screen appearance, ensuring an accurate and visually stunning portrayal. His iconic horned helmet is magnetically attachable, completing the authentic look."

