Billions Gets Season 6 Renewal; Corey Stoll Upped to Series Regular

Fans of Showtime's Billions were treated to a trifecta of news on Thursday, with the cable network announcing that the Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti-starring series will be back for a sixth season. When the sixth season hits screens, it will do so with Corey Stoll (Mike Prince) being upped from recurring to series regular. Now that's all fine and great, but you're probably wondering about the rest of the fifth season.

Though the series hasn't returned to production on the final five episodes yet, Showtime is looking at 2021 for those to premiere with Season 6 following (with the possibility of filming the sixth season immediately following work on the remaining Season 5 episodes in a continuous "bubble"-like production.

This season, Axe and Chuck have not only their own reignited rivalry to contend with but also some new faces that are looking to take them both down a couple of pegs, permanently. For Axe, it's the threat emanating from social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) that could prove his downfall, while Chuck finds himself taking on the law in the form of a skilled and savvy district attorney (Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is set to play a much larger role this season. Being the one person who can walk that thin neutral line between Axe and Chuck is what forces Taylor back to Axe Capital. Having to protect the company's employees and their assets, Taylor could be the ace of Axe's sleeve or the "monster slayer" Chuck's looking for to end Axe's dominance once and for all. Meanwhile, Wendy (Siff) reevaluates her past allegiances and begins forging some new and powerful team-ups of her own, the kind that will raise Chuck and Axe's eyebrows (and tension levels).

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast this season are Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles.