Billions: Paul Giamatti & Corey Stoll-Starrer Returning for Season 7

However the current sixth season of Andrew Ross Sorkin, Brian Koppelman & David Levien's Billions ends, viewers can at least be secure in the fact that there is more on the way. Earlier today, Showtime announced that the Paul Giamatti & Corey Stoll-starring series will be returning for a seventh season. Koppelman and Levien serve as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside Beth Schacter.

Now here's a look at the current sixth season of Showtime's Billions:

As Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) takes his place on the Axe Capital throne, he's determined to change the game – and new money means no mercy. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is convinced no one should have that much wealth or that much power. With Prince firmly in Chuck's crosshairs, forces will be rallied and scores will be settled. And as all the players seek out new alliances, only one thing's for certain… wealth means war.

Here's a look at a preview for the next episode of Showtime's Billions: with a new player at Prince Cap, the trading floor scrambles to stake out their turf. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) makes a huge bet on a risky play. Chuck tries to bring home a worthy case but encounters an unexpected challenge:

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions Season 5 starred Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season. Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) joined the cast in the recurring role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation.