Billions Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: Mike Prince Proves A Serious Problem

With a little more than a month to go until series creators (with Andrew Ross Sorkin), showrunners & EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien's Billions returns for its five-episode Season 5 Part 2, viewers are getting a better look at how the fifth season is going to play out with the release of an official trailer. For Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby (Damian Lewis), the presence of Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) serves as either a potential ally or enemy for each of them. Except they're about to learn (possibly the hard way) that Mike isn't like anyone that either of them has ever gone up against before.

With the series set to hit cable screens starting Sunday, September 5, here's a look at Billions:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIiwtNMLKg)

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Now here's a look back at a preview for the return of Showtime's Billions where Mike makes it pretty clear to Bobby that there's a difference between believing and bluffing- and Mike Prince definitely believes in himself:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Believe in Myself' Part 2 Teaser | Billions | Season 5 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQu7aZ4IEk)

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season. Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) joins the cast in the recurring role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation.

