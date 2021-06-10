Billions: Showtime Series Returns for Season 5b This September

It was a little more than a month ago when we last checked in on how things were going with the second half of Showtime's Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti-starring Billions when it was announced that Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) would be joining the cast in a recurring role. As the war between Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades escalates, Garofalo enters the scene in the role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation. And now viewers know when they'll have a chance to meet Winslow personally, with Billions returning to the cable network on Sunday, September 5, at 9 pm ET/PT to kick off the first of five new episodes. Created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the series was co-created by Andrew Ross Sorkin and has been renewed for a sixth season.

Here's a look at the tweet from today that gave about as direct an answer to a fan's question as you possibly can, followed by a brief overview of what's to come:

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season.

