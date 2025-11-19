Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black doves

Black Doves Season 2 is More Brit Star-Studded (and Neve Campbell)

Netflix's Keira Knightley-starring spy thriller Black Doves Season 2 is in production, with a star-studded British cast and Neve Campbell.

Keira Knightley’s Helen faces new betrayals as her husband aims for Prime Minister in London’s shadowy underworld

Ben Whishaw reprises his role as Sam, drawn back into Helen’s dangerous world of secrets and espionage

New characters shake up loyalties, with explosive twists and riskier missions for the Black Doves team

Last Christmas, Black Doves was a surprise hit binge on Netflix, stuffed our stockings full of global intrigue and espionage, courtesy of a sharp-shooting cast led by Keira Knightley. Now the gun-and-murder-happy spy thriller series is back in production in and around London with even more stars added to the dossier.

In Season 2 of Black Doves, Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation's secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become prime minister, she's walking a more treacherous line than ever.

As Helen's enigmatic handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw). The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Season One, Helen and Sam's mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves.

Also returning from Season 1 are Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O'Casey, and Molly Chesworth. New additions to the cast include:

Ambika Mod ( One Day ) as Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent sent to help Helen on a mission

( ) as Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent sent to help Helen on a mission Babou Ceesay ( Alien: Earth ) as Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations

( ) as Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations Sam Riley ( Firebrand ) as Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organization who offers Sam a lifeline

( ) as Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organization who offers Sam a lifeline Neve Campbell ( Scream , The Lincoln Lawyer ) as Cecile Mason

( , ) as Cecile Mason Sylvia Hoeks ( Blade Runner 2049 ) as Katia Chernov

( ) as Katia Chernov Goran Kostic ( Canary Black , Ant-Man and the Wasp ) as Alexi Chernov

( , ) as Alexi Chernov Samuel Barnett (Lee) as Jerry

Writer, creator, and executive producer Joe Barton said, "I couldn't be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family. To have so many members of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favorite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same." Julian Farino (Amadeus, Giri/Haji) and Kieron Hawkes (Red Eye, Fortitude) will direct. Black Doves Season One is now streaming.

