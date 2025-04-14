Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror Creator "Might Still Revisit" Bandersnatch Sequel Idea

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker reveals he was considering a Bandersnatch follow-up even before the crossover happened in "Plaything."

It's safe to say that as far as sci-fi visionaries go, Charlie Brooker has carved himself quite the legacy perhaps going as far to say he might be the closest thing to a 21st-century version of Rod Serling given how Black Mirror is still going strong in its seventh season with Netflix's release on April 10th. While there is a rare sequel with the season finale in "USS Callister: Into Infinity", the creator embarked on a pseudo-crossover episode in "Plaything," which was directed by David Slate and starred Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and features the return of "Bandersnatch" actors Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, reprising their roles as Colin Ritman and Mohan Thakur, respectively.

Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Considered a "Bandersnatch" Sequel Before Shelving It

In "Plaything," which is set 10 years after "Bandersnatch," we see Capaldi playing an older Cameron Walker, a socially awkward video game programmer who stumbles upon a mysterious video game where he interacts with the game's local artificial intelligence. As we find out about Cameron's story, we get a flashback to the game company he works at, which is the same one featured in the "Choose Your Adventure"-themed feature "Bandersnatch" with Lewis Gribben playing his younger counterpart. Over time, we see how his growing obsession turns to mastery.

Those wondering why we never got a direct sequel to the 2018 film, "I did work out the storyline for a completely different sequel for 'Bandersnatch,' which was going to be called 'Banderstruck,' but I never got to do it," Brooker told Entertainment Weekly. As far as if that sequel would have gone beyond the 1980s setting of the original, "No," he answers. "Because I might still revisit that well in some way, but it was about a slightly different era."

Brooker remained mum on what form that sequel could take if it's an episode or another feature, "I'm agnostic as to what it was going to be," he explained. "I was kicking around a sort of idea, which I might still revisit." All seven seasons of Black Mirror are available on Netflix. For more, you can check out the full interview.

