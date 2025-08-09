Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: blakes 7

Blake's 7 Series 2 Was When The Series Took Off & Things Got Intense

Blake's 7 Series 2 Blu-ray release news reminded us just how intense the show got and how relevant the sci-fi series remains to this day.

The second season is where Blake's 7 gets more intense, upping the drama and stakes for the rebel crew.

Special Blu-ray features include in-depth cast interviews, documentaries, tributes, and rare convention footage.

Blake's 7 Series 2 remains one of the most politically relevant sci-fi shows, paralleling titles like Andor.

The newly updated and revitalised second season of Blake's 7, the iconic BBC sci-fi series, is coming to Blu-ray on November 10th. That's right, and all 13 episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources, including the original film (where available). These stories have never looked or sounded so good on home media. Series 2 is where the series really takes off and gets more intense, both in front of and behind the camera, and the trailer for the release reminds us of that with its tributes to Jacqueline Pearce, who played the iconic Servalan. The interviews also reveal the intense lives of some of the cast and crew when they were making the show.

In the distant future, rebel leader Blake (Gareth Thomas) once again boards the fantastical spacecraft Liberator with his crew, continuing their quest to free the galaxy from the tyrannical rule of the Federation and its Supreme Commander, Servalan. Shit gets real in this season. A future release for season 3 will complete the series collection for a show that, along with Lucasfilm's Andor, has become one of the most politically relevant Science Fiction series of our present times. Here's a rundown of what you can expect from the six-disc collection:

Blake's 7 Series 2 Blu-Ray Features

IN CONVERSATION – Matthew Sweet conducts two new interviews, with Brian Croucher, who played Travis, and designer Roger Murray-Leach.

LIBERATION – SERIES 2 – A brand-new feature-length documentary looking back of the making of the series.

ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY – Part 2 of the previously unreleased "Making Of Blake's 7," featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew.

JACQUELINE PEARCE TRIBUTE – A look at the life and career of the iconic British actress, who played Servalan.

DAVID JACKSON TRIBUTE – Friends and colleagues remember David Jackson (Gan).

RARE CONVENTION FOOTAGE – Previously unreleased panels with the cast and crew.

NEW AUDIO COMMENTARIES

RARE VISUAL EFFECTS FOOTAGE

HD PHOTO GALLERIES PDF WRITTEN ARCHIVE Production paperwork, scripts, studio floorplans, and much more are available for the first time.

ARCHIVE TREATS – From the BBC archives.

Blake's 7 Series 2 Blu-Ray will be released in the UK on November 10th, followed by a US release.

