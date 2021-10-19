Blood Sugar: Busiest Woman on TV Betty Gilpin Set for HBO Series

Blood Sugar has landed its lead and executive producer in former GLOW star Betty Gilpin. The darkly comic HBO series is written by Duke Merriman and Preston Thompson. When the Sharks of Shark Tank laugh the delightful Margot Schultz and her frozen food business off stage, they're setting in motion one of the funniest, bloodiest, and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen. Claire Wilson, who worked on Gangs of London will be the showrunner of Blood Sugar with Lucy Tcherniak as director. They will executive produce with Gilpin, Merriman, and Thompson as well as Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, and Patrick Chu for Annapurna, and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures.

Aside from starring in Blood Sugar, Gilpin also plays one of the leads of Showtime's upcoming drama series Three Women, based on the bestselling nonfiction book by Lisa Tadeo. She also stars opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz's upcoming Watergate drama series Gaslit and will appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman. Gilpin, a three-time Emmy nominee for her work in the hit Netflix series GLOW, was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's film The Tomorrow War and was also the lead in the Universal Pictures/Blumhouse Productions film The Hunt, adding "action heroine" to her resumé.

British writer-producer Wilson previously teamed with Mike Leslie to adapt John Le Carre's The Little Drummer Girl for BBC1 and AMC. She is currently serving as executive producer and showrunner on Amazon's upcoming series The Power. Tcherniak is director-producer on Peacock's Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum. Her series credits also include The End of the F***ing World and Wanderlust. So yes, everyone on Blood Sugar is extremely busy and working on several other greenlit TV series at once. That seems to be the way of the industry these days. Just looking at Gilpin's list of current projects, she looks like the busiest and most prolific actress on premium TV series right now, and she doesn't seem to be in a single network show.