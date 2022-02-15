Bloom County: FOX, Berkeley Breathed Team for Animated Series Take

As networks, cable channels, and streaming services continue to look to build up their respective arsenals of adult-animated series, FOX is set to bring one of our favorite comic strips of all time to the small screen. That's right, Opus, Bill, and the rest of the Bloom County gang are going the animated route with a new series co-written and executive-produced by comic strip creator Berkeley Breathed. Based on the popular 1980s comic strip (later revived in 2015), the series centers on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat, and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world's last boarding house in the world's most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayWayOver country. Fox Entertainment, animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Miramax, Spyglass Media Group, and Project X Entertainment are set to produce.

"At the end of Alien, we watched cuddly Sigourney Weaver go down for a long peaceful snooze in cryogenic hyper-sleep after getting chased around by a saliva-spewing maniac, only to be wakened decades later into a world stuffed with far worse. Fox and I have done the identical thing to Opus and the rest of the Bloom County gang, may they forgive us," Breathed said in a statement when the news was first announced. "I was introduced to the brilliance of Berkeley Breathed and Bloom County as a teenager. His signature blend of satire, politics, and sentiment hooked me. Plus, I love Opus," added Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for Fox Entertainment. "Today, Berkeley's smart and hilarious take on American culture is more relevant than ever. And, together with Bento Box, we're thrilled to bring his unique ensemble of characters and social commentary to broadcast television." First appearing in the student newspaper The Daily Texan before becoming nationally syndicated via The Washington Post, the cartoon was a powerhouse of satirical content for nearly a decade (running from 1980 and 1989, with Breathed reviving it on Facebook back in 2015).