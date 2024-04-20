Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney, surprise

Bluey: Disney+ Announces "Surprise" Episode Drop Tonight

Disney+ has a "Surprise" for Bluey fans at 12 am PT. That's right - a new episode that's so surprising that it's actually titled, "Surprise."

Just when Bluey fans thought that they would have some time to process the emotional rollercoaster that was the special episode "The Sign," Disney+ has a "Surprise" waiting for them on Sunday, April 21, beginning at 12 a.m. PT (Disney Junior at 7 a.m. PT and Disney Channel at 7:30 a.m. PT). Seriously. That's the name of the episode – but not much else is known about it. If you haven't watched "The Sign" yet, then consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign on moving forward. Okay, ready? We can't help but wonder what the fallout will be from the Heelers very nearly having to say goodbye to their family home – and that wasn't even close to the only punch-to-the-feels storyline that had viewers seeking support on social media. Many fans were wondering if "The Sign" was going to be a sign the series could be coming to an end in some way – and for much of the episode, it felt that way. But with a final act filled with hope, promise & redemption, it will be interesting to see the direction the series goes from this point.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series spotlights Bluey – a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways – bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand & China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

