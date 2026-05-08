Posted in: Fox, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bobs burgers, Here Comes the Whimsy

Bob's Burgers: Eugene Mirman Offers Health Update; Comedy Special News

Bob's Burgers star Eugene Mirman on his path to recovery following his serious car accident, support from loved ones, and stand-up return.

Article Summary Bob’s Burgers star Eugene Mirman shares a positive health update after his serious March car accident.

Mirman says he’s recovering well, back recording for Bob’s Burgers, and grateful for the support he received.

Here Comes the Whimsy premiered May 5 on YouTube, marking Eugene Mirman’s return to stand-up comedy.

The comedian opens up about survival, recovery, and embracing the absurd humor that fuels his Bob’s Burgers work.

No one can ever blame Eugene Mirman for wanting things to get back to normal after what happened a month ago with his major car accident. Fortunately, he's been able to make a recovery, and while Bob's Burgers is on the cusp of wrapping its momentous 16th season with a two-episode finale on May 17th, the actor and stand-up comedian is ready to get back on stage with his comedy special Here Comes the Whimsy, which premiered on May 5th on YouTube. Mirman spoke to Variety about his recovery from his injuries, the well-wishes, and moving on.

Bob Burger's Star Eugene Mirman on "Here Comes the Whimsy" and Recovery

All things considered, Mirman admits, things could be a lot worse. "I know, I obviously went through an insane accident," he said. "For the first few days, people didn't know it was me! But I am doing really good. I was injured, but not nearly as much as probably the images that were out there in the world potentially made it seem. So I'm doing not bad. I was just at the Lego store for 'May the Fourth' with my son, looking at Star Wars Legos. So I'm back in life."

As Mirman was rescued from the fiery blaze of his vehicle at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the New Hampshire Everett Turnpike, he was taken to a hospital on March 31st. "I don't know what happened or caused it, though I am trying to figure out or do anything I can for myself to avoid anything like that," he said. "Mostly I'm sort of happy to be here." The actor voices Gene Belcher, the middle child of Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (voice of John Roberts), with siblings Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) and Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal), since 2011 across all 312 episodes of the two-time Emmy Award-winning series.

"Fox and Disney, everyone reached out," Mirman said of the support he got from the show and its producers. "But the next week I got to record, and recently I was in LA and got to record in studio. I have a guess of what the images they saw were, and I'm sure they were terrifying. And I feel bad that everyone was put into an emotional place of being so concerned. Ultimately, I'm just so incredibly thankful to be OK."

As far as getting back into the stand-up scene again, "Life changed in certain ways," Mirman said. "But I adored stand-up. The truth is, I really adore the whimsy of stand-up. I do kind of thrive in the silliness of stuff. And not that I don't have anecdotes, and you'll get some new things. But I think so much of what I love is these sort of absurd takes everyday things." For more on what Mirman recalls of the accident, his injuries, and how he's promoting his special, you can check out the entire interview. You can also check out his special above. Bob's Burgers, which also features the voice of Larry Murphy, airs Sundays on Fox.

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