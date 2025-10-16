Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Comics, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Inuyasha, Ranma ½, uzumaki

Boxlunch and Mag.Net Team to Bring Anime, Manga Merch to US in 2026

Boxlunch and Mag.Net announced a partnership to bring manga and anime merchandise to the US from a unified outlet beginning in 2026.

Exclusive products will feature hit manga titles: Frieren, Inuyasha, Ranma ½, and Uzumaki.

Shop-in-shop concept and e-commerce rollout will bring new anime experiences to US fans.

BoxLunch expands its anime offerings, tapping into massive demand and celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Major pop culture retailer BoxLunch announced a groundbreaking partnership with MAG.NET, a Japanese company specializing in manga, anime, and entertainment properties, to bring them to the US from a united outlet. BoxLunch plans to launch in January 2026 with a curated selection of merchandise from four iconic manga titles: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Inuyasha, Ranma ½, and Uzumaki. This initial launch marks the introduction of manga as a bold new category for BoxLunch. Moving forward, the assortment of IPs and products will continue to expand, offering fans an ever-growing range of products.

BoxLunch's parent company, Hot Topic, Inc., has been a pioneer in bringing Japanese pop culture to American audiences, offering a vast assortment of anime merchandise for over a decade. Building on that legacy, this pivotal collaboration with MAG.NET will fulfill a growing need for authentic products. MAG.NET's mission is to bring the value of Japanese manga and anime IP to the world authentically and sustainably. Through officially licensed, high-quality product development and integrated online/offline experiences, we connect fans more deeply with the stories they love.

"Over the past year, we've tracked significant demand for manga among our customers," said BoxLunch's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Rick Vargas. "Search data shows that manga has consistently ranked as one of our most sought-after categories. This tells us loud and clear: our fans want manga, and we're excited to finally deliver it with the depth and authenticity it deserves."

"Manga connects people across borders and languages. MAG.NET brings that power to life through high-quality, officially licensed products for fans. We're honored to partner with BoxLunch, a trusted U.S. leader, to share that value with audiences nationwide," said Takashi Yokozawa, Senior Vice President and COO, MAG.NET.

Inspired by manga artwork, an immersive "shop-in-shop" build-out will be featured across 10 select BoxLunch retail locations. In nationwide stores and e-commerce channels, customers will discover exclusively designed T-shirts, hats and officially licensed manga volumes. This collaboration is a love letter to the fans, and the newfound partnership underscores BoxLunch's continued investment in product diversity, storytelling, and cultural connection.

Coinciding with BoxLunch's 10th anniversary, this collaboration launches with four iconic manga properties that have captured the imaginations of fans worldwide:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Created by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (2020–present) subverts classic fantasy tropes by exploring life after the hero's journey. It has won major awards like the 2021 Manga Taisho and became a global hit with its 2023 anime adaptation, resonating deeply with fans drawn to its emotional depth and introspective storytelling.

Inuyasha

Also created by Takahashi, Inuyasha (1996–2008) spans 56 volumes and blends fantasy, romance, action, and Japanese folklore into a global shōnen phenomenon that captivated audiences worldwide through its long-running anime, multiple films, and sequel series Yashahime.

Ranma ½

A trailblazer of late '80s and early '90s manga, Ranma ½—created by legendary mangaka Rumiko Takahashi — blended martial arts, comedy, and gender-bending themes in a way that was far ahead of its time, becoming a cult favorite through its anime adaptation and playing a pivotal role in introducing Western audiences to Japanese pop culture.

Uzumaki

Created by horror manga master Junji Ito, Uzumaki (1998–1999) is a cult classic that delivers surreal, haunting visuals and deeply unsettling psychological horror across three volumes—gaining massive popularity in the West and continuing to grow in relevance with a highly anticipated anime adaptation on the horizon.

The BoxLunch x MAG.NET Collection will be available online at boxlunch.com and across all BoxLunch retail locations nationwide.

