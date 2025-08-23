Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bones

Bones Creator: Reviving Series More Complicated Than You Might Think

Bones star David Boreanaz shares why the series is perfect for a revival, but creator Hart Hanson explains why that's gotten complicated.

With all of the buzz about a possible series revival rumbling over the past few months, the "Bones: 20th Anniversary Retrospective with Creator and Cast" during the Television Critics Association's inaugural Televerse event found itself the center of a whole lot of attention. Series stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz joined co-stars Michaela Conlin, Tamara Taylor, T.J. Thyne, Eric Millegan, and series creator Hart Hanson for a deep dive into what made the series such a hit, what working on the series was like, and what the chances are for a reunion project. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Boreanaz on the Dynamic Between Booth and Deschanel's Brennan Being Key For Him: "That relationship and that growth was very important for me to always go back to—regardless of what was going on and the humor and the love and the bond that all of us had. Mind you, I didn't really work that much with the lab people—the squints—until towards the end. But for me, it was always going back to Emily and Brennan. We jumped the shark. We had the kiss, we had the marriage, we were successful in that," Boreanaz shared. "We built that relationship. We worked with [acting coach] Ivana Chubbuck on weekends, I think eight of 12 years, and we came in with ideas and changes. I'm proud of that. I think they tune into the relationships."

Deschanel on Learning She Got the Role of Dr. Temperance Brennan: "I thought I was just testing against one other person who was there. It felt good to me, but I never felt like I'd nailed it. I don't think I've ever felt that way in my life! But I remember jumping around my apartment when I got the part," Deschanel shared. "I [also] remember having a conversation with Hart, and I said, 'Well, how long can a show about bones last? I mean, how many stories can you tell about bones?'"

Boreanaz on Why "Bones" Is Suited for a Series Return: "Of all the shows, I think 'Bones' is one you can just kind of drop into and have fun with all of us. What would be really fantastic about it is to see all of us in today's environment—the political environment, social environment, the mental health environment—and see all of our perspectives and how funny that would be."

Hanson on Why Reviving "Bones" Isn't as Easy as You Might Think: "Everything has fallen apart and remerged five times since 'Bones' was on the air. Who owns it? Who would put it on their platform or network? In the end, everyone [invested in the series] is going to want a chunk of the money. So doing that could be massively expensive or just not get all the permissions. It's complicated. What we need is someone—probably at Disney, who owns most of everything—to go, 'We have to have it.'"

