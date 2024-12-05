Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: booster gold, dc studios, james gunn

Booster Gold Scripts "Aren't Quite Where I Want Them to Be": Gunn

James Gunn offered an update on where things stand with DC Studios' series take on writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter/Booster Gold.

With Max's Creature Commandos premiering this week, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has been making the rounds to promote the adult animated series over the past several weeks. Of course, with this being the start of his and Peter Safran's New DCU, a lot of folks have a lot of questions about what else is ahead for DC Studios. While checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn was asked for an update on how things were looking with the live-action series take on legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter/Booster Gold.

After noting what a big fan he was of the original comics run, Horowitz asked for a status update on the series and about the rumors that Kumail Nanjiani had been cast in the role. "I mean, we're not quite there yet in terms of 'Booster Gold,'" Gunn explained, noting that scripts "aren't quite where I want them to be." From there, Gunn reiterated DC Studios' philosophy that filming on a project won't move ahead until there are scripts locked in. In addition, he pushed back on anyone who thinks he's micro-managing every project, but he does need to "feel it in his heart" that a project is ready to move forward – teasing that a project he couldn't talk about was given a go-ahead last week (at the time of the interview). But with Booster Gold (as well as Waller and The Brave and the Bold), things haven't gotten to that point yet.

Booster Gold Creator on Pitching Character, DC Studios Series

Here's a look at the first of Jurgens's five tweets/xs from early in 2023, sharing how he pitched Booster to DC Comics Artist & Editor Dick Giordano and how Giordano had faith in his pitch to help him bring the character to life:

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. 1/5 — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time-traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. Also went through the humorous aspects, explaining that unlike the rest of the DCU (where all the heroes were bland and perfect), that Booster would try to do the right thing along the way. But, if he happened to make a few bucks in the process…what's wrong with that? And, while Booster would generally solve the problem, it'd be awkward. Superman catches a crashing plane and lands it at the airport. Booster clips a few buildings along the way, damaging them and the plane and puts it the middle of town, creating a three day traffic jam. Everyone survives, but the results aren't perfect. It's the way things go for most of us, sometimes often, in our own lives, which is part of BG's charm. With the way social media and celebrity culture have grown, he's more relevant now than when issue #1 appeared in 1985. I didn't have anything written up. Not even a sketch. Just a vision, and Dick went for it on the spot. Said, "Give me something on paper for legal so we can get contracts started," and with a handshake, told me I could start working. Great man and glad he saw the potential!

And here's a look back at Jurgens' previous tweet/x, expressing his support for seeing Booster Gold make the leap from the pages of the comic book to the small screen:

Thrilled with the news that Booster Gold is heading to HBO Max courtesy of @JamesGunn and company. Amazing to think these initial character sketches from 1984 would lead to this. Excited to see what's next in the life of the greatest hero you never heard of! pic.twitter.com/c8cNcVvIFj — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

