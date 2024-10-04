Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch

Bosch: Amazon Not Moving Ahead with Det. Jerry Edgar Spinoff Series

Amazon is not moving forward on a spinoff set in author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe spotlighting Jamie Hector's Det. Jerry Edgar.

It was back in February 2023 when we first learned that Amazon and bestselling author Michael Connelly's live-action "Bosch" universe was set to add two spinoff series alongside Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy. One was set to focus on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector reportedly in talks to reprise his role) and Detective Renee Ballard. Well, a lot has changed since that initial announcement. In terms of Bosch: Legacy, the series is preparing to wrap up its run with its upcoming third season – and will then serve as a springboard for the upcoming Maggie Q-starring Ballard (currently still in production).

Unfortunately, the news isn't so good for the "Untitled Jerry Edgar Series," with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Amazon MGM Studios will not be moving forward with the project. The police drama was set to shine a spotlight on Harry Bosch's (Welliver) former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city while being chased by his mysterious past. Connelly, Larry Andries, and Fabel Entertainment's Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate were set to serve as executive producers, with Jasmine Russ co-producing.

Bosch: Legacy Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

