Bosch: Author Michael Connelly on The Future of His Aging Hero

During his book club livestream for his latest novel, The Waiting, bestselling author Michael Connelly discussed the future of Harry Bosch.

Bosch creator Michael Connelly had a bookclub with his longtime editor Asya Muchnick to talk about his latest Bosch-Ballard novel, The Waiting, possibly the most intricately-plotted book of his career as it features not only LAPD detective Renée Ballard, to be played by Maggie Q. in the upcoming TV series, but also Harry Bosch and his daughter Maddie Bosch, played by Madeleine Lintz in Bosch: Legacy, now a rookie cop getting her feet wet as an investigator. The questions inevitably turned to Harry Bosh himself and how much longer he could continue in the books before he called it a day.

The Twilight of Harry Bosch

In the novels, Bosch has left the LAPD, joining some auxiliary units to ruffle even more feathers, then formally retired from the force to become a private investigator. He is currently receiving treatment for cancer after getting on his half-brother, the Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller's payroll as his driver and investigator. He's clearly not as spry as he used to be and has become a mentor to both Renée Ballard and his daughter Maddie. His health is now an ongoing issue and might be how Harry will end his story should Connelly decide to pull that trigger.

"As a reporter, I knew every detective I talked to has a file on their desk," said Connelly. "They keep revising and working on. I've been doing this a long time, so hopefully, I've gotten better at reducing the complexity of characters working on more than one case. There are three signifcant storylines in this book – Renee is in all of them. Harry is in one. Maddie is in another. And I wonder if any reader has noticed Maddie and Harry have no interactions in this book."

Connelly knows whether Maddie Bosch might take over the main "Bosch" position in the books as it hints Harry might be receding to the background. Harry Bosch has been aging in real-time in the books, and since he was born in 1950, he will be 74 by the end of this year. Connelly said Bosch was mostly inspired by a detective who was in the LAPD for over 30 years who retired and is still solving cases at 73, much like Bosch has been occasionally volunteering in Renée Ballard's cold cases unit. "As long as there are real people doing it, I think Harry can do it. He has that mindset and can extend himself through Renee and now Maddie. I look forward to Maddie and Renee not quite taking centerstage while he plays mentor."

Connelly said he is currently contracted to write another four or five books. "Hopefully the last book I write is Harry as lead character and not as a supporting character behind these two women."

The Waiting is now out in bookshops.

