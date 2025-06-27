Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game

How Squid Game Season 3 Sets Up Franchise's (David Fincher?) Future

SPOILER WARNING: Here's how Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game Season 3 set up the franchise's (possibly David Fincher-involved) future.

When the word first hit that director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun-starring Squid Game would be wrapping up its run with a third season, fans were already thinking about the future. Would this be our final visit to the franchise's universe, or could there be more stories to come? Based on reporting that hit in October 2024, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Apparently, David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) was interested in developing an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S.

Two months later, during an interview with The Wrap, Hwang further elaborated on what the future could hold. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared. "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

As we inched closer to the premiere of the third and final season, Hwang would share some additional ideas that could be the basis for additional spinoffs (including between-seasons prequels). But based on what we saw at the end of Squid Game, it appears the foundation for an international spinoff has been set. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler buffer because this is definitely a ten-ton spoiler.

We're not going to offer up any spoilers from the main storyline for those who haven't watched but were looking for some early spoilers. What we will say is that the Front Man (Byung-hun) is riding in a car in downtown Los Angeles (we're not telling you why) when the sound of two people playing a very familiar game catches his attention. In an alley, two people are playing a familiar game of ddakji – except this one has a slapping aspect added. If one of the two people looks familiar, they should, because it's none other than Cate Blanchett as a U.S. Recruiter. The two make eye contact and offer subtle acknowledgments to each other before the Front Man rolls away, and Blanchett's U.S. Recruiter offers the homeless man who's been playing another round. Clearly, the "game" has gone global, and it would appear that it's been that way for some time. Whether or not this will be the definitive lead-up to whatever Fincher might have planned remains to be seen, but clearly the "game" is far from over.

