Bosch: Courtney Taylor Joins Maggie Q-Starring Renée Ballard Series

In bestselling author Michael Connelly's Bosch Universe, Courtney Taylor has joined Maggie Q on the upcoming Untitled Renée Ballard Series.

We learned some important intel on the expanding live-action universe of bestselling author Michael Connelly's literary works back in May. That's when it was confirmed that Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard Series would be appearing in the third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy, as a kind of "hand-off" to the upcoming Ballard spinoff series. In fact, Jet Wilkinson is directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series. Now, we're learning that Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary) has joined the cast.

Taylor's Samira Parker is "a wary, impulsive, and tough woman with a burning desire for justice. Growing up, most everyone Samira knew shared a healthy distrust of the police, but her grandfather, whom Samira looked up to as a kid, was on the force and believed in using his police badge to protect and aid his community. However, being a cop now is a different kind of challenge than it was back then," reads the official character description. "Five years after leaving the police force, Samira's former mentor, Renee Ballard (Q), convinces her to return to the LAPD's Cold Case Unit, where she works to right the wrongs of the past and bring peace to families and victims, and in the process, Samira slowly restores her own sense of justice."

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Michael Connelly on Maggie Q Casting, Crossovers

Last month, the bestselling author offered some insights into the streaming series spinoff with the Tampa Bay Times. Confirming that production is set to get underway in July, Connelly discussed the casting process that led to Maggie Q's casting, just how much of Welliver's Harry Bosch we can expect to see during the first season, and how "Renée Ballard" spotlights a different side of Los Angeles than Bosch: Legacy.

While noting that finding the right person "takes a while," Connelly appreciates the process behind selecting Maggie Q as the lead because it's the same process that led to Welliver being cast in the "Bosch" series and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo being cast in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. "Maggie is a perfect fit to the Ballard in the books. She's the right age, and like Ballard, Maggie Q grew up in Hawaii, and she's of a diverse background. I don't get into too much about Ballard's background, as you know from all my books, but people have made comments to her in the books. Maggie comes from diverse roots, and it is a perfect fit," Connelly shared.

For Connelly, it's about finding the right person for the right role who reflects "the diversity of L.A." and the experiences that come with it. "I don't want it to be a big deal. It's the same with Mickey Haller. I reached a point where I really wanted my characters to reflect the diversity of L.A. I'm not a woman; I'm not Mexican American, so I don't want to lean into too much of an experience I haven't had. But people can take what they want from it," the bestselling author continued. "I really liked when 'The Lincoln Lawyer' came out [starring Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller]. There were so many comments about 'He's not Mexican American in the books.' Actually, he is, but people see what they want to see or read what they want to read. I think it will be the same with 'Ballard,' but to a lesser extent. I don't think people will be surprised when they see Maggie Q with a gun and a badge, and the badge ID says Ballard."

As for the live-action "Bosch-verse" itself, Connelly confirmed that Harry Bosch appears "in three episodes, maybe two," meaning we will be getting crossover action. But the author also offers us a quick lesson in the layout of Los Angeles as a reminder that the city is a pretty big place for them to be running into each other all of the time considering their respective stomping grounds. "'Ballard' is basically a West L.A. show. The Ahmanson Center, where the police cold case archive is, is all the way out by the airport. We have two shows ostensibly about L.A., but the 'Bosch' shows have focused for 10 years on the east side of the city. There's a north-south road called La Brea, and we cross it occasionally, but Bosch is east of La Brea, Ballard is west of La Brea. She works with the LAPD, so you're going to see some of the LAPD people showing up," Connelly explained.

