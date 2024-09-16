Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, Michael Connelly

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Shares More "Ballard" Series Details

Bestselling author Michael Connelly offered more details about the novel The Waiting and the upcoming "Bosch" universe series, Ballard.

Bosch creator Michael Connelly might be the hardest-working crime novelist around now, considering he released two short videos on a lazy Sunday afternoon to preview both his next Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard novel The Waiting and the upcoming spinoff series starring Ballard, played by Maggie Q.

The Title of the Spinoff May Have Been Revealed

If that image of a clapperboard from filming is a clue, the title of the spinoff series will officially be Ballard. That's nice and simple and consistent with the parent show being called Bosch and its sequel spinoff, Bosch: Legacy. You don't need to watch the video to know that Ballard will still be a crime procedural. That's the Bosch brand, after all, even after Harry resigned from the force. In the books, he retired to collect his pension while still working cold cases for Ballard's new division.

Ballard's Living Arrangement and Set-Up Revealed

Connelly revealed in the video preview of the upcoming book club meetup for The Waiting that the recent Bosch and Ballard novels are influenced by the TV series. In The Waiting, Ballard has begun living in Ocean View, a high-end trailer park in Malibu where the trailers cost at least a million dollars. That came from what they decided for the TV series.

In previous novels, Ballard went from living in her van because she liked to drive out to the ocean in the mornings after her night shift was over to catch some waves. She occasionally crashed at her grandmother's house (her grandmother will be played in the TV series by Amy Hill). Eventually, Ballard rented a house far from work, but now that she's a division supervisor on a day shift, she would need a place to live that's closer to the office, hence the decision to get a trailer at Ocean View.

Bosch Got a Nice (Real Life) House in the TV Series, Too – Remember?

In the Bosch series, Harry (Titus Welliver) lived in a glamourous house in the Hollywood Hills that no LAPD cop could afford, but the series revealed he bought it with the money he was paid when a movie studio optioned a case he worked on and made a hit feature out of it. That case became a movie called "Black Echo," which was the title of the first Bosch novel from the 1990s. There will probably be an explanation in the Ballard series for how she could afford to live in an expensive part of Malibu. It's almost certainly not from an LAPD salary.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!