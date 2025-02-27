Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy Final Season Trailer: Some Secrets Never Stay Buried

Here's a look at the trailer for the final season of Prime Video's Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz-starring Bosch: Legacy.

We got the tip-off yesterday that the official trailer for the third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy would be hitting today – and the streamer and bestselling author kept their promise. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three main players during this final run. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), check out the official trailer for the final chapters (waiting for you above).

"What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work," shared Connelly, who also serves as an executive producer for Bosch: Legacy. "Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever." Returning with Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz for the final run are Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

