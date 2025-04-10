Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 Preview: Harry and Maddie Make Moves

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 preview clips show just how far Harry Bosch and Maddie have traveled on their respective journeys.

Article Summary Harry investigates the murder of an LAPD cop and former colleague, showcasing his relentless pursuit of justice.

Despite retiring, Bosch remains a formidable PI, tackling a case with personal ties and high stakes.

Maddie faces a moral crossroads, confronting a reality her father knows all too well.

Get ready for the arrival of Renée Ballard as we near the series finale of Bosch: Legacy.

We're heading into the seventh and eighth episodes of Bosch: Legacy, two episodes away from the series finale, and Prime Video has released two clips teasing what's still to come. One features Harry (Titus Welliver) investigating the murder of an LAPD cop and former colleague Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderón), and the other with Bosch and his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz). Both clips show how far Bosch and Maddie have come in their journeys, him as a retired cop and now private investigator, her as a rookie cop on the streets navigating the increasingly grey morality of the job.

Harry Bosch Without a Badge is More Dangerous Than Ever

Bosch and Robertson were colleagues with a respectful wariness for each other as cops. Robertson was, like all the other detectives, well aware of Harry's reputation to cut corners and piss off a lot of the wrong people in his pursuit of cases. Robertson was assigned earlier in the season with investigating whether Bosch had arranged the murder of the serial killer who abducted Maddie last season as part of a politically-motivated smear campaign. Robertson knew Bosch's methods and adopted them himself in his pursuit of Bosch, but came to the conclusion that Bosch was innocent and helped clear his name, including leaking the information to the papers to make sure it was on the record. Harry and Jimmy may not be friends, but Harry now feels he owes him, and he's not going to stop until he finds his killer. This clip is Harry while he's still calm, but he's already coiled like a cobra. In case you're wondering, this is a plotline original to the TV series and not from any of Michael Connelly's books.

Maddie Bosch's Dilemma

In another plotline original to Bosch: Legacy, Maddie finds herself in a moral dilemma when she discovers her partner is covering up for someone involved in the follow-home robbery ring they're investigating. Earlier in the season, she became wary of her father and distanced himself from Harry because of the suspicion that he might have arranged the murder of the man who abducted and nearly killed her. Even after he was cleared, she still kept her distance to figure out how she felt about his ability and willingness to walk the grey moral areas. Now, she finds herself in that same grey area where her father has been walking long before she was even born. She is Bosch's legacy, and so are the moral lessons he leaves her. Now she knows what it's like to be him.

The final piece of Bosch's legacy won't show up until the final part of the season: Robbery Homicide Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who will get her own series.

Bosch: Legacy is streaming on Prime Video.

