Boston Blue Season 1 E11 Preview: Will "Family Secrets" Be Revealed?

Here's your preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E11: "Family Secrets."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E11 "Family Secrets" sees Danny and Lena confronting a wave of escalating violent crimes.

Sarah’s family outing takes an unexpected turn as hidden secrets threaten to surface in Boston Blue.

Jonah and Sean investigate a case filled with surprises, while Mae faces a life-changing invitation.

Get a sneak peek at S01E11, plus previews and details for the high-stakes upcoming St. Patrick’s Day episode.

There are a whole lot of storylines in play heading into tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, beginning with Danny (Wahlberg) and Lena (Martin-Green) looking to stop a series of violent crimes before things escalate out of control. Along with the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer, we also have a set of sneak peeks for S01E11: "Family Secrets." Looking ahead to what's in store this season with the "Blue Bloods" spinoff, we also have an overview and images for March 13th's S01E12: "St. Patrick's Day."

Boston Blue Season 1: S01E11 & S01E12 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 11: "Family Secrets" – Danny and Lena race to stop a string of violent crimes before the situation spirals out of control, while Sarah's plans for a family outing take an unexpected turn. At the same time, Jonah and Sean chase a case with surprising twists, and Mae receives an invitation that could change everything. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Pam Veasey.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12: "St. Patrick's Day" – Danny, Sarah, and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena's personal life takes a hopeful turn. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Terence Paul Winter & Hanna McIntosh.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

