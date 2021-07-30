Brand New Cherry Flavor Full Trailer & Character Posters Are Here

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a new horror series coming to Netflix next month from Channel Zero masterminds Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. The series is an adaptation of Todd Grimson's novel of the same name, and will star Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel fame, as well as Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward ("Agents of Shield") and Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), along with Hannah Levien (The Magicians, Siren), Leland Orser (I Am The Night, Berlin Station) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff, Defending Jacob). The full trailer and a few character posters are here, check them out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brand New Cherry Flavor: Limited Series | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOzM3c33TVg)

Brand New Cherry Flavor Looks Like Devilishly Good Times

Lisa N. Nova (Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hitmen, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa's going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

This looks like someone trying to be American Horror Story, and I mean that as a compliment. I loved Channel Zero, and the weirder it got, the stronger the seasons were, and this certainly looks like it may get pretty weird. Anyone else familiar with their work should be pretty excited as well. Trippy and gorgeous, this may just be that last great shot of horror we need to get us excited for a spooky season this year. Keep an eye out for Brand New Cherry Flavor, which debuts on Netflix Friday, August 13th. How fitting, indeed.

