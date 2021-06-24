Breaking Bad, Mad Men Creators It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Fans

With work on the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just getting underway, it would appear that the Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring series is finally starting to get some of the respect it deserves. Some, at least- and one has to wonder how well the show would've done awards and recognition-wise if it was a drama instead of comedy. It's a topic that many in the cast have tackled in the past, and it's one that Mythic Quest creator McElhenney is addressing now in the midst of Emmy nomination season. During a discussion on IndieWire's Millions of Screens podcast, McElhenney continued making his point that comedy doesn't get nearly the level of award season respect and recognition that drama gets. Though with the case of 'Sunny,' a number of familiar names behind the camera have shown themselves to be fans- and they're not exactly folks known for their side-splitting comedy and satirical takes. That list includes Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss as well as Damon Lindelof (Watchmen)- which to be honest, we already knew (especially with the former making a guest appearance and reciprocating by having McElhenney appear in a GOT episode.). Two more folks that we didn't know that were also on Paddy's team list were Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Mad Men creator Matt Weiner

"At different points [in] 'Sunny's' run, I got a call from Vince [Gilligan] and I got a call from Matt Weiner, amongst a few other [showrunners]. They said, 'You know, when the writers are all sitting around and talking about breaking stories, what winds up happening is we eventually start talking about 'Sunny." And I said, 'Really? Why?' And they said, 'I don't know. We just have a few writers on the show, and they've evangelized everybody. People are watching it' — which of course makes us feel fantastic because we're getting the respect of our peers, and we love those shows as well," McElhenney revealed. "We love to hear that Vince Gilligan and the people who wrote 'Breaking Bad,' or Matt Weiner and the people who wrote 'Mad Men' love 'Sunny' because we hold them in such high esteem — and then they're saying the same thing about us. The difference is that the industry does not feel the same way."

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.