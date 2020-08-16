Bret Hart is Working on a Follow-Up to his Hit Wrestling Autobiography

WWE Hall-of-Famer Bret Hart was the guest on WWE's podcast The Bump last week, and The Hitman casually dropped some pretty major news. It seems that Bret is in the early stages of trying to write a sequel to his hit autobiography, Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Pro Wrestling.

Asked what he's been up to lately, Hart said, "I've been really good. I'm making the best of a difficult situation with this quarantine and COVID and all that stuff. I've been staying home and trying to put thoughts towards trying to write a second book, maybe, been a lot of time in my home gym, training, and trying to cut down on some weight. I got a contest with some guy on a radio station where we're both trying to see who loses the most weight the whole month of August. I think he's got a head start, but it's a long month."

Bret Hart's autobiography is up there in the top wrestling autobiographies of all time. Hart's book, Mick Foley's first book, and Chris Jericho's first book are probably the top three wrestling autobiographies of all time in terms of giving readers a look inside the world of pro wrestling before WWE became the sort of monopoly it has been for the past twenty years. If Bret can come up with another book's worth of material, it would deserve to be an instant best-seller. However, Hart's next book may be a lot different than Hitman. According to his website, Hart's next idea for a book is a fictional romantic novel!

In the interview, Hart also reflected on his position as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in an uncharacteristically humble way, saying, "I was very fortunate to be in that position where I was a Saturday afternoon hero or Monday Night hero depending on what era you came from. I got the privilege of being a hero to so many people around the world and somebody that they looked up to. I'm glad I had a positive impact on anybody that was a fan of mine as a kid."

Hart also put over the wrestlers working today that he feels best embodies the spirit of Bret Hart: AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns. Hart said, "I'm a big fan of AJ Styles. I have been for many, many years. I like a lot of the guys that, more of the style that I was. I like Kevin Owens. I'm a big fan of Kevin Owens. There's a lot of guys that carry the torch of my generation of wrestling into today's wrestling. AJ styles is the most prominent. He's just such a great wrestler and has been for so long. I'm really glad that he's had the success that ht has had. And Roman Reigns and a lot of the guys that I knew a few years ago when I was wrestling Vince, some of those guys have really come a long way, and it was nice to see that too."