Bridgerton Seasons 5 & 6 Announced; Season 4 Sneak Peek Released

Great news, Bridgerton fans! Netflix's hit series is returning for Seasons 5 and 6, and a great Season 4 sneak peek was also released.

What a fine day to be a fan of Showrunner Jess Brownell, EP Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton. Of course, just having a sneak peek at the 2026-debuting season would be fine enough (and that's waiting for you above), especially one that spotlights Benedict spotting the Lady in Silver (yup, Sophie Baek) during Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball. But if you're feeling as if 2026 is still a long way away, you can take serious satisfaction in knowing that the streaming service has renewed the series for a fifth and sixth season. Here's a look at "Lady Whistledown" to make it official:

Here's a look back at Thompson, Ha, and more offering some interesting looks at the fourth season from both sides of the camera in the sneak peek released during the Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration virtual fan event:

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

In addition, here's a look at the backstory of three major players joining the cast during the upcoming season:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

"The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval," Brownell shared during an interview with EW.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

