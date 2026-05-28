Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: Rebels TVC Hera Syndulla Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro expands Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a new Hera Syndulla (Spectre-2) figure from Star Wars: Rebels.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure captures Hera’s animated Season 1 look, distinct from her live-action Ahsoka release.

Rebels collectors can add Hera to the Ghost crew with Kenner-style packaging, detailed deco, and a blaster accessory.

Star Wars pre-orders open May 28 at 1 PM ET for $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the TVC figure due in Summer 2026.

Hasbro has just surprised Star Wars collectors with a new selection of The Vintage Collection figures. While there was a nice set of new figures for The Mandalorian & Grogu, that was not the only thing revealed. Star Wars: Rebels fans are now in luck as they can continue to expand the Ghost Crew with a new Hera Syndulla (Spectre-2) figure. This new 3.75" The Vintage Collection release captures Hera's appearance from Season 1 of Rebels.

This figure differs from the previous live-action TVC release of Ahsoka and features a more animated look for the Ghost pilot. She will come with just a pistol and will be featured on a new Rebels-inspired card back. Whether you need a new Hera for your The Ghost HasLab or are trying to build up your Rebels team, then this release is for you. Pre-orders for the Hera Syndulla (Spectre-2) are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a Summer 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Hera Syndulla (Spectre-2)

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-Order on May 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). Hera traveled the galaxy with droid companion Chopper to help those in need. In the Gorse system, she met Kanan Jarrus, and the trio formed the basis of the Ghost crew. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection."

"Based on Hera Syndulla in her pilot outfit as seen in STAR WARS REBELS, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points and detailed deco and includes a blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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