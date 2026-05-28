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Zeb Orrelios Returns to Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro adds Zeb Orrelios to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a new deluxe New Republic figure.

Inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu, Zeb returns in live-action style with updated movie-accurate deco.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure includes Zeb’s signature bo-rifle in both staff and rifle display forms.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Zeb on May 28 at 1 PM ET for $27.99, with a Summer 2026 release.

The newest live-action Star Wars adventure has finally arrived with The Mandalorian & Grogu. This new film gives our favorite Outer Rim duo a brand-new adventure that changes the galaxy's future. However, they are not doing this alone as the New Republic is here to help, including Zeb Orrelios. Zeb first appeared in Star Wars with the hit animated series Rebels, and has since reappeared after the Fall of the Empire. Hasbro is now giving this legendary Rebel a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure.

Donning his new New Republic outfit, Zeb is ready to help Din Djarin and Grogu round up some of the remaining remnants of the Empire. This new deluxe figure is packed with detail, including a sculpted body and head, and a new live-action-inspired card back. Hasbro has given Zeb his signature bo-rifle, which will come in two forms for more display options. Pre-orders for the Star Wars New Republic Zeb are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse today at 1 PM EST for $27.99, with a Summer 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Zeb Orrelios (New Republic)

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on May 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection."

"Based on Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios in his New Republic pilot attire as seen in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features updated movie-inspired deco and design and multiple articulation points and includes his signature bo-rifle (staff form and rifle form). Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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