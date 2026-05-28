Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Embo Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Embo, inspired by the bounty hunter’s return in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The new 3.75-inch Star Wars figure captures Embo’s sleek design with premium deco, soft goods, and Kenner-style packaging.

Accessories include a removable hat, rifle, bowcaster with bow, alternate hands, and multiple articulation points for display.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Embo on May 28 at 1 PM ET for $19.99, with the Hasbro Pulse release arriving Summer 2026.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars really expands the bounty hunter universe by introducing a nice set of new characters. One of these was Embo, who does not rely on brute intimidation or flashy behavior, like Bossk. Embo operates with quiet efficiency, making him especially dangerous. His wide-brimmed hat, which doubles as both protection and a weapon. This infamous bounty hunter has recently reemerged with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and boy, he surely stole the show when arriving on screen.

Hasbro is now giving Embo a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure for the upcoming film. This new figure is packed with great detail and faithfully captures his iconic, sleek, mysterious design. Hasbro has included a crossbow, swappable hands, and a removable hat with this release. Whether you want to recreate moments from The Mandalorian & Grogu or need to enhance your bounty hunter collection, then look no further. Pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $19.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Embo

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-Order on May 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). The bowcaster-wielding Embo is a lethal warrior and seasoned bounty hunter tracking prey since before the Clone Wars. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on bounty hunter Embo as seen in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points, detailed deco, soft goods, and removable hat and includes his rifle, bowcaster with bow, and a set of alternate hands. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability.

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