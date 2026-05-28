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The Simpsons Set for 3 Exclusive Disney+ Special Episodes This Summer

The Simpsons and Disney+ have teamed up for three special episodes this summer, with "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" set for June 17th.

Article Summary The Simpsons heads to Disney+ this summer with three exclusive special episodes arriving across June, July, and August.

Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition premieres June 17, with Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-starring.

Simpsley lands July 3, sending Marge to Italy where Seymour Skinner’s wealth and Homer Simpsley spark chaos.

Yellow Mirror debuts August 26, blending dark sci-fi as Homer questions reality and Maggie bonds with AI.

Did you really think you were going to go the entire summer without a visit or two (or three) from The Simpsons? Fans of the iconic, long-running animated series learned that The Simpsons will return to Disney+ with three new episodes over the next three months. On June 17th, Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-star in the double episode "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" (check out the trailer above and the poster below). In July and August, we have two full-length episodes: "Simpsley" on July 3rd and "Yellow Mirror" on August 26th. Following the poster for "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," we have a look at the official overviews for all three special episodes:

"Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" (June 17th): Homer and Marge's fun couples' date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer.

"Simpsley" (July 3rd): "When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she's tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there's a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner's clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust, and Italian lira are abound.

"Yellow Mirror" (August 26th): A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation from creator Matt Groening, developed by James L. Brooks, Groening, and Sam Simon, and executive-produced by Brooks, Groening, and showrunner Matt Selman.

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